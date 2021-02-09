ST. MARYS — In light of Omphalocele Awareness Day on Jan. 31, staff and students at South St. Marys Street Elementary School showed their support by celebrating 11-year-old Fiona O’Dell and her journey.
O’Dell’s mother, Meghan Shuttleworth, said Omphalocele, which started when O’Dell was in utero, is an abdominal wall defect where there is a hole in the abdominal wall, allowing organs to protrude out of the umbilical cord.
O’Dell was born with her small intestine, stomach, liver, spleen, gallbladder and part of her appendix outside of her body. Her life was further complicated, too, since she was born at 30 weeks old and was 10 weeks premature, said Shuttleworth.
Little O’Dell was in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for almost four months, 110 days, coming home on a ventilator, oxygen and a “trach,” or tracheostomy, with organs still outside of her body, Shuttleworth said.
“Before she was born, she was given a zero percent chance of survival,” said Shuttleworth. “After birth, she was given two weeks to live. And now, she’s 11.”
O’Dell had her first surgery at 10 months old, and has had four surgeries within a year to put all of her organs back, her mother said, including the final one to sew her abdominal muscles back together.
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}An omphalocele occurs in one out of every 10,000 live births, said Shuttleworth.{/span}
O’Dell sees a couple of specialists regularly, she said, and new issues have popped up as time went on, such as a visual processing disorder and ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). Her life is pretty normal, though, other than not being able to play contact sports and being a bit more cautious, said Shuttleworth.
“If you would look at her now, you would have no clue she went through any of this,” she said.
This has been O’Dell’s first full year at SSMSES, said Shuttleworth. She previously attended Fox Township Elementary School.
“We always celebrate Omphalocele Awareness Day — we print out little stickers and hand them out to her class,” she said. “The people at FTES have grown up with her and have always known this. Since this was her first year at South, I asked them if it was OK if we did it there.”
The Omphalocele awareness ribbon is cow print, and a group that Shuttleworth is a part of — Mothers of Omphaloceles — is called “Moo” for short, she said. So, staff and students at SSMSES wore black and white, with Assistant Principal Julie Boyer even dressing up in a cow costume on Friday, Jan. 29.
Over the years, Shuttleworth has had people reach out to her for support and advice, she said. She also gave a presentation to O’Dell’s class at SSMSES.
“A lot of my goal is to reach other families who go through this,” said Shuttleworth. “Eleven years ago, I didn’t have anyone to talk to who knew what I was going through.”
Although O’Dell was nervous to switch schools, she has been welcomed with open arms, she noted.
“She absolutely loves it there,” Shuttleworth said. “Everyone has been great to her.”
To learn more about O’Dell’s story, visit fionajaneodell.blogspot.com.