BROOKVILLE — The Route 322 and 28 road project in Brookville has been making visible progress at the top of East Main Street.
All of the houses and buildings the state acquired for the project have been torn down and the debris removed. Much of the landscape in the area has been changed since the demolition started at the beginning of summer.
With the start of fall, the question of what will come next for area residents follows. The intersection is a busy and well-traveled route to and from town, being one of the direct connections to Interstate 80. Once the contractors finish with the first phase, the demolition and cleanup, officials say there will be a lull in activity.
Right now the contractors are digging up the ground at what was the One Stop, known to locals as Hilltop. Workers are still in the process of removing the old fuel storage tanks, and taking all the contaminated soil to a landfill, and bringing in clean fill for the location. According to Michael Masisak, the project manager, workers are expected to be done with this sometime within the next couple of weeks.
Contractors will then step back from the project for a bit. Utility companies will move poles and wires to accommodate the new path of the road through the area.
“You won’t see much activity as far as that for probably about a year. All of next year, there won’t be anything going. Maybe a bit of small work, but nothing like what’s been going on,” said Masisak.
Gas lines in the area were being moved while the demolition was taking place, and that work is almost complete. The rest of the utilities should not disrupt the flow of traffic through the area, as much of the work will be aerial.
“Windstream will be coming in, they’ll have to set their poles. Penelec will follow, they’ll throw wires on. That’s going to take some time. That’s why we’re leaving that wall in... Once the utilities are in, that wall and everything will be removed,” Masisak said.
He was referring to the large stone wall running up the right side of the hill of East Main Street. Masisak said he believes the borough will take the stones from the wall. He expects workers to only have a few more weeks of work before they will stop for the winter.
“They’re hoping to come back in next year and do more work, but that’s all going to be utility controlled,” Masisak said.
Once the contractors are finished digging and reseeding the area, the only work being done will be the utility companies moving their equipment.