SYKESVILLE — Stahl Park began its transformation over the weekend as community volunteers started decorating for the holiday season.
There will be several more weekends of decorating, said Stahl Park Recreation Board President Rick Canton, noting there is still time for more volunteers to help.
The light display was initially started by Canton about 12 years ago when he donated his decorations from his house to the park. The collection has continued to grow and improve since then and has some very large components to it, he said.
“I was on borough council at the time so I started this project, and I donated all the stuff that I had,” said Canton. “It wasn’t as massive is it right now, I mean we’ve improved drastically, but that’s how it originated.”
Last year, the board had a large fundraiser and many of the community businesses donated money for new rope lights and other decorations. The rope lights have made it easier, so they don’t have to replace lights every year.
There were several high school students at the park who came to help out and receive hours for National Honor Society, in addition to a couple of Boy Scouts. Some of the National Honor Society members, Brooke Chewning, Lauren Walker and Rachel Radaker, were listening to Christmas music as they hung lights along the fence.
“We’ll tie up a good 300 hours in order to do this,” Canton said. “Usually I have it set for around 5:30 to 6 o’clock when things start to turn on.”
He said they utilize about 4 acres of the park’s land for their decorations and displays. They have a nativity scene and an ice skating rink they will be setting up in the coming weeks as well.
All of the decorations will be completed in time for the Caroling in the Park scheduled for Dec. 15. This is when the community will gather to enjoy the decorations, the holiday atmosphere and fellowship, he said.