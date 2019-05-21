The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that the planned date for start of work has been changed for an enhancement project on Beaver Drive in DuBois.
The project had been expected to start Monday, but has now been changed to June 3.
The work zone will stretch east from Division Street almost to Shaffer Road.
Beginning June 3, crews will be working to install sidewalk, ADA compliant ramps, and bus pull-off areas.
No major traffic delays are anticipated but drivers may encounter intermittent flagging of traffic, if project activity makes it necessary. Drivers should always be alert for the potential of flaggers in the roadway. All work will take place during daylight hours.
The City of DuBois is the project sponsor and Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor for the $577,000 job. Completion is expected before Nov. 5.