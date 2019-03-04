HARRISBURG — Elk County had the second highest rate of substantiated child fatalities from abuse in the state between 2009 and 2016, according to data released by the state Department of Human Services last week.
That rate, 5.65 incidents per 100,000 children, accounts for a total of only four substantiated child deaths from abuse during the period. Elk County’s population was just over 30,000 total individuals during the period of the report, according to U.S. Census Data.
Only Fulton County, with a rate of 7.35 per 100,000 children, had a higher substantiated child fatality rate. Fulton is also a low population county, with only approximately 14,000 people residing there.
Due to Elk County’s low population, the high incident rate does not put it near the top of the list of counties with the most total fatalities. For instance, Westmoreland County had four substantiated child fatalities from abuse during the time period reviewed as well, but due to a population of approximately 350,000 people, its incident rate was only .67 per 100,000.
The state rate of substantiated child fatalities from abuse was 1.34 per 100,000 children and the national rate was 2.25 per 100,000 in 2015, the only year for which the release provides figures.
Allegheny and Philadelphia counties topped the list of total substantiated fatalities, with 65 and 23, respectively.
Elk county is one of several counties with four deaths substantiated. The number is less than the total for 19 of Pennsylvania’s 67 other counties.
The data was released as part of the Pennsylvania Child Abuse Fatality/Near Fatality Trend Analysis Report, which examined instances related to child abuse which were investigated and substantiated by authorities.
“The report outlines and analyzes data from these years and establishes recommendations to prevent child abuse fatalities and near fatalities so children can grow up in safe, nurturing homes.” according to the DHS release.
