ST. MARYS — During his report at Tuesday evening’s St. Marys Area School District Board meeting, Superintendent Brian Toth said the 2019-2020 school year has been busy so far, with he and Assistant Superintendent Jim Wortman making regular visits to check on all of the schools.
Toth said he also conducted secretarial interviews, held staff meetings, completed policy reviews and a safety grant report and met Pennsylvania School Boards Association regional representative Erin Eckerd.
Toth was also the “hotdog grill master” at Elementary Night, an event held in August at Dutch stadium, he said. He attended a congratulatory meeting for the SMAHS varsity football coaches, too, since the team broke its losing streak.
A staff meeting to discuss the new eSchoolData system was held, Toth said, and several teachers took advantage of the training sessions offered.
SMASD will host a “Dignity Revolution” presentation for students at 9:15 a.m. at South St. Marys Street Elementary School, and SMAHS at 1:15 a.m. Oct. 9. A presentation for the community will also be held at the high school at 6:30 p.m.
The program, which has an anti-bullying theme, Toth said, will discuss and promote the worth and value of every person.
At the end of his report, Toth mentioned that although SMASD received a small increase in state budget funding, the district is still underfunded significantly, in comparison to its socioeconomic peers. Other districts receive $9,438 per student, per year, while SMASD receives $5,936 from the state, a difference of $3,502 per student, per year, he said.
The district would like to see elected officials “not forget about St. Marys schools,” Toth said.
Other businessBert Sorg nominated board member Lewis Murray to attend the PSBA delegate assembly, an annual, association-wide business meeting.
At the conclusion of the Tuesday meeting, Murray asked Toth if SMASD could look more into grants available for the “reduce, reuse and recycle” mentality, bringing up the idea of a composting unit for the cafeteria to avoid food waste.
Toth said he would look into the suggestion, and also mentioned that another district uses daily leftovers to make meal trays, which are then sent home with students on weekends.
Board members discussed the athletic manual at length, a topic tabled at last month’s meeting, since certain additions/revisions have been requested.
Board President Eric Wonderling suggested since the manual is a “living, growing document,” and can be changed at any time, that the board approve it Tuesday, and address issues with the athletic council in the near future, since coaches are well into their fall season. The board agreed.
New bus stops approved
- 118 Fairview Road, Kersey
- 751 West Creek Road, St. Marys
- 126 Jersey Road, St. Marys
- 5538 Boone Mountain Road, Kersey
- 185 Larch Road, St. Marys
- 337 Main Street, Kersey
- 23155 Quehanna Highway
School vehicle drivers approved
- Muccio School Transportation
- James Guaglianone
- Marcia Dewald
- Christine Meyer
- Ingram Contracting, Jarrett Ingram