HARRISBURG — The Department of General Services announced Wednesday the Pennsylvania Capitol building will reopen to the public with modified prevention protocols on June 22. The reopening follows Dauphin County moving to the green phase of the COVID-19 pandemic on June 19.
The Main Capitol, East Wing and North Office Building entrances will be accessible by the public. Visitors to the Capitol will be required to wear a mask to enter the building and adhere to social distancing protocols. Visitors without a mask will be supplied with one at the public entrances. Hand sanitizer stations will also be placed at those entrances.
Prevention and mitigation signage will be posted throughout the Capitol for visitors and those who work in the building. If you are sick, don’t feel well or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, please do not visit the Capitol.
All scheduled events through the department’s Office of Special Events remain canceled through July 5. The department will work with the requestors to reschedule. Beginning June 19, the Office of Special Events will resume scheduling events for the Capitol’s outdoor venues taking place on or after July 6. These locations include the Front Capitol Steps and Soldiers Grove.
The DGS Office of Special Events will not schedule any events for the Capitol’s interior spaces at this point and will issue further guidance on when such events will resume.