HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association (PSCOA) has called on the Pennsylvania General Assembly to hold hearings and investigate a growing number of murders being committed by former state prison inmates released on parole. Last year alone, parolees committed 93 murders, according to a recent story by the Associated Press.
“Recent murder cases have been gruesome and gut-wrenching,” said PSCOA President Larry Blackwell. “There must be an independent investigation by state lawmakers to stop our parole system from releasing violent offenders.”
The murders are taking place as Pennsylvania works to aggressively reduce its prison population. The population has dropped by 2,000 inmates in the past year, according to the state Department of Corrections.
In one recent case, a parolee with a history of violence in and out of prison murdered an 8-year-old boy this month. The parolee accused of the boy’s murder served a prison sentence for homicide. Though he had not committed any behavioral infractions for about five years, he did stab a fellow inmate in the neck with a pencil and committed more than 27 misconducts during his prison time. Despite this, he was released when he reached the minimum of his 20- to 40-year sentence.
“Inmates understand that if they play the game, the new parole system is going to let them out, regardless of what they did in the past,” Blackwell said. “This is a serious public safety issue. Consideration must be given to slowing down the parole process until a thorough and independent review can be completed. As we have seen, lives depend on it.”