STATE COLLEGE — It’s about transparency and verification.
At the first in a series of voting systems expos planned across the state, the Pennsylvania Department of State provided an opportunity for elected officials and the public to meet with voting machine vendors and department staff and learn more about impending changes to voting systems.
The event was held at the State College Municipal Building. A prior event in Erie had been cancelled due to weather.
“This is a chance to show voters what we’re doing,” Johnathan Marks, commissioner of the Department of State’s Bureau of Commissions, Elections and Legislation said.
The event, which featured vendor representatives from five companies, came as counties scramble to meet a fast approaching deadline to update voting systems.
In April, acting Pennsylvania secretary of the commonwealth Robert Torres issued a directive to counties to purchase voting machines that are up-to-date and have the capability of providing a paper trail in time for the 2020 primary election. Counties have a deadline of Dec. 31, 2019, to enter into a contract to purchase the new machines.
“It does seem like an aggressive timeline,” Marks said. “We’re working with the counties to try to get this done. I think everyone agrees that we have to move forward.”
Marks noted the Department of Homeland Security has pointed to a target date of 2020 to have updated machines in place nationwide.
The push is being driven by aging technology and a desire to improve election security and public confidence.
“For various reasons, voter confidence has been waning in recent years,” Marks said. “It’s important that people have confidence in their election systems.”
A major component of efforts to restore that confidence is making sure there is a physical, “hard copy” paper trail for ballots.
“Having the paper backup to show everybody everything counted correctly and everything worked correctly matters,” Todd Mullen, a representative of RBM Consulting at the event representing Unisyn Voting Solutions, said. “This provides accountability and transparency. You always want to be able to audit.”
“If someone does question the results, you can go back and check the record the voter actually verified,” Marks said.
A major hurdle for counties so far has been cost. Updating voting machines costs hundred of thousands of dollars. However, Marks said the state is working to provide financial aid.
“The governor has been committed to working with the General Assembly to provide substantial funding,” he said. “The governor is trying to provide, I think, approximately 50 percent. It’s really a partnership between the state and the counties.”
Additionally, the federal government has provided what amounts to approximately 10 percent of funding statewide. The last federally mandated update of voting systems was largely funded by the federal government, Marks said.
Beyond transparency, the effort is an opportunity to bring voting systems in line with current technology. Many systems being used are a decade or more old. Current system security standards were set based on federal analysis from the 1990s.
“The technology is just superior,” Marks said. “This is really the best of both. You have the accountability of the paper trail without giving up the technology.”
