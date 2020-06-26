HARRISBURG — Legislative efforts by state Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk) to further ensure the safety of children being transported to and from school are a step closer to becoming reality following unanimous passage of House Bill 364, which moves to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.
“When parents and grandparents send children off to school, they are trusting the school transportation system with safely handling the valuable ‘cargo’ they are counting on to return safely at the end of the day,” said Gabler. “House Bill 364 would put in place additional safeguards for forms of transportation vehicles that are currently not covered.”
Gabler’s legislation would authorize revolving and flashing yellow lights to be displayed on school vehicles such as vans and mini-vans that currently display only placards. Additionally, the Senate added language into the bill that would address identified flaws in the existing school bus camera enforcement program that make it difficult for school districts to administer and unfair to motorists.
“School bus stop arm cameras are another tool that can motivate motorists to act in a safe and responsible manner in the presence of our children during their travels to and from school,” Gabler added. “This update to the program will ensure that school districts can more successfully administer this program while ensuring the penalties assessed are handled in a manner that is fair to motorists.”
