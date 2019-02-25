HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced final results of nursing home surveys for 2018.
According to a release, the department conducted 4,716 surveys and issued 169 sanctions for the year.
A review of facility information posted online showed most nursing homes in Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties were found to have no deficiencies or to have taken corrective action to remedy previously found deficiencies as of their last survey.
Clearfield County
- No deficiencies in regards to patient care regulations were found at Christ the King Manor as of completion of a survey Jan. 2. No deficiencies in building codes were found as of a survey completed Dec. 19, 2018.
- A revisit survey conducted Nov. 21, 2018, at DuBois Nursing Home found that all deficiencies related to patient care during a previous survey in September had been corrected. No deficiencies in building codes were found as of a survey completed Nov. 15, 2018.
- No deficiencies in regards to patient care regulations were found at Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center as of completion of a survey Dec. 3, 2018. No deficiencies in building codes were found as of surveys completed in September 2018.
- No deficiencies in regards to patient care regulations were found at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center as of completion of a survey Jan. 4. No deficiencies in building codes were found as of a survey completed Oct. 2, 2018.
Elk County
- No deficiencies in regards to patient care regulations were found at Elk Haven Nursing Home as of completion of a survey July 27, 2018. No deficiencies in building codes were found as of surveys completed April 17, 2018.
- A Medicare/Medicaid Recertification, State Licensure Survey and Civil Rights Compliance Survey conducted Nov. 16, 2018, found Pinecrest Manor not to be in compliance with requirements related to patients being free from abuse and neglect, and free of accident hazards and provided supervision and devices to prevent accidents due to reports of past incidents. The two violations were listed as having caused “actual harm.” As the incidents were a result of past non-compliance, no corrective action plan was required. During the same surveys, the facility was also found to be in violation of regulations related to the development and implementation of abuse and neglect policies due to a report of a past incident. The violation was found to have caused “minimal harm.” A corrective action plan was to be completed by Jan. 4. Surveys conducted in November 2018 found no deficiencies related to building codes at a component building of the facility, but found six areas of non-compliance with regulations in the main building. The violations were found to have caused “minimal” or “no harm.” A corrective action plan was to be completed by Jan. 25.
Jefferson County
- A revisit survey conducted Dec. 4, 2018, at Dr. Arthur Clifton McKinley Health Center found that all deficiencies related to patient care during a previous survey in October had been corrected. No deficiencies in building codes were found as of surveys completed June 7, 2018.
- A revisit survey conducted Jan. 9 at Highland View Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facility found that all deficiencies related to patient care during a previous survey in November had been corrected. No deficiencies in building codes were found as of surveys completed Nov. 14, 2018.
- No deficiencies in regards to patient care regulations were found at Jefferson Manor Health Center as of completion of a survey Jan 9. No deficiencies in building codes were found as of surveys completed August 13, 2018.
- A revisit survey conducted Dec. 9, 2018 at Mulberry Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center found that all deficiencies related to patient care during a previous survey in October had been corrected. No deficiencies in building codes were found as of surveys completed May 10, 2018.
Most recently released data on nursing homes statewide can be found online at sais.health.pa.gov/commonpoc/nhLocatorie.asp. Surveys do not appear until at least 41 days have elapsed since the exit date of the survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.