HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced that his administration launched an enhanced dashboard to pull Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 data and information together to inform Pennsylvanians. The dashboard further enhances data on demographics of cases, demographics of deaths and the reopening status.
“The more informed Pennsylvanians are, the more confident they can feel in their understanding of this pandemic and how it affects them,” Wolf said. “This enhanced dashboard provides much more detailed data, including the graphical presentation of our race and ethnicity data for both cases and race, which is essential as we work to provide data representative of all communities.”
“We have continued to work to ensure we have accurate and transparent data for Pennsylvanians as they look at the COVID-19 epidemic,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Having all this data available on one page provides a tool where people can go for the most recent information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.”
The dashboard includes eight different tabs:
- Pennsylvania case data;
- County data – with a dropdown menu for specific counties;
- Case data by ZIP code;
- Hospital preparedness information;
- Case demographic information, including cases by gender, ethnicity, age and race;
- Death demographic information, including deaths by gender, ethnicity, race, age and deaths by place;
- Testing information; and
- Reopening status information.
This dashboard complements the county dashboard to provide the most up-to-date data available.