PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania State Police wish to remind motorists to slow down and use extra caution while driving now that the current school year is commencing throughout the Commonwealth. Drivers will see students walking to and from school and school bus stops. School buses will be loading and unloading children. PSP asks to adjust driving schedules appropriately during morning or afternoon commutes.
Students:
- Never walk close to the front or sides of the bus. The bus driver may not be able to see the student.
- When crossing the street to get onto the bus, always look left, then right, then left again before proceeding. Only cross a street in front of a bus.
- If a student drops something near or under the bus, they should not retrieve the item until the bus driver is informed.
- Wait until the bus stops, the door opens and the driver says it is okay to board before stepping onto the bus.
Motorists:
- Yellow flashing lights on the school bus indicate the bus is preparing to stop and load or unload. Motorists need to slow down and prepare to stop.
- Red flashing lights and a stop signal arm indicate that the school bus has stopped and that children are getting on or off. The driver must stop your vehicle at least 10 feet before reaching the bus. They may not proceed until the flashing red signal lights are no longer activated.
- Motorists can be fined $250 for improperly meeting or overtaking a school bus. Additionally, a conviction will result in a 60-day driver’s license suspension and assessment of five points on an operator’s driving record.
- Please obey all posted speed limits, especially in school zones where the penalties for speeding are enhanced. Drive carefully, buckle up, and together we can make the 2020-2021 school year safe for all students.