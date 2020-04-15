PENFIELD — State police in Ridgway on April 7 charged David L. Plaszenski, 38, Horseshoe Drive, Penfield, with misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and a summary traffic violation, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford's office in DuBois.
The charges stem from an incident at 10:57 p.m. March 4 on Route 255 in Huston Township, Clearfield County.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a police officer traveling south on Route 255 saw a Jeep pulled off the side of the road facing north with its hazard lights activated. Once parallel with the vehicle, the trooper noticed the driver was slumped over.
The trooper approached the driver's side window and woke the driver by knocking on the window as the vehicle was locked and running with the keys in the ignition, the affidavit said.
The trooper kept the driver awake for approximately 17 minutes until an ambulance arrived, the affidavit said. After the driver became unresponsive, the rear passenger window was smashed out and the vehicle was secured.
The driver, identified as Plaszenski, was extricated from the vehicle, the affidavit said, allegedly failed to comply with the trooper's commands and resisted arrest. Necessary force was used by several troopers to get Plaszenski handcuffed and he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Plaszenski reportedly told police he "snorted" and injected heroin. There were allegedly 10 used orange syringes in plain view and a pipe was found in the vehicle. He was then taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for a legal blood draw.
Blood tests results received April 1 indicated Plaszenski was positive for use of amphetamine, methamphetamine, buprenorphine and norbuprenorphine.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 29.