BIG RUN — The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and the Big Run Fire Department investigated a fire involving a discarded sectional couch in Gaskill Township May 25.
According to the police report, unknown persons ignited the couch on a remote area on Sandy Ridge Road under a stand of trees.
The fire damaged several trees and natural cover in the general area. No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510 or Ridgway at 814-776-6136.