HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers visited 1,524 licensed liquor establishments from July 17-July 19 as part of its regular work to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements, including social distancing, masking and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.
The officers issued 44 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements. Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.
Among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:
- Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times.
- Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back. Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement — July 17-19, 2020
- Philadelphia — 211 licensee checks, four warnings
- Wilkes-Barre — 281 licensee checks, two warnings
- Harrisburg — 115 licensee checks, 10 warnings
- Pittsburgh — 413 licensee checks, four warnings
- Altoona — 95 licensee checks, eight warnings
- Williamsport — 15 licensee checks
- Punxsutawney — 53 licensee checks, seven warnings
- Erie — 66 licensee checks, seven warnings
- Allentown — 275 licensee checks, two warnings