Punxsutawney-based state police have reported they are actively seeking the whereabouts of 39-year-old Ryan Dennis Snyder who has been charged with attempted homicide as a result of an incident which occurred Wednesday evening in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
Snyder is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds with a muscular build. Snyder has short brown/gray hair and blue eyes, in addition to a full beard/mustache and was last known to be wearing dark clothing.
Snyder was reported as fleeing from a domestic incident on Wednesday evening. He is believed to have fired a gun into an occupied structure. The incident occurred near 459 Sandy Hill Road, Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
The police said Snyder is believed to still be in the area hiding within surrounding woods near the Jefferson/Armstrong County lines.
Snyder should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the police said. Snyder has threatened suicide and may be injured at this time.
Several patrol members, as well as the state police Special Emergency Response Team are actively searching the area for Snyder.
If anyone encounters Snyder or is currently aware of his location, they are asked to contact the state police in Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510 or by dialing 911.
DuBois Area School District School Police-Officer-In-Charge Janice Bart said all school buildings were on lockdown with the start of school today.
"We were informed of the incident in the southern part of Jefferson County and we are aware that police are investigating and actively searching for a man," said Bart. "We have no information that the subject was in our area. We are just working diligently to ensure the safety of our students. The children are our priority throughout the entire district and we implemented a lockdown for all of our school buildings. We will continue to enhance security."
The lockdown means there will be no outdoor recess, no physical education classes outside and no outdoor instruction.
"All of our staff are continuing to be vigilant," said Bart. "It's very important for me to stress that school security is a shared responsibility. Whether it is a grandparent, parent, or entity, we all share the responsibility to keep our schools safe."
On their website, the Punxsutawney Area School District posted that transportation was modified in the Ringgold area of the school district as the police search for the suspect.
"All of our students and staff are safe," the website said. "We are working with all local police agencies to ensure the safety of our students. The district will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when appropriate."
In the Brookville Area School District, officials said they have extra security in their buildings and are keeping everyone inside the buildings. They said they are in a heightened state of alert, but they understand the location of the individual is not believed to be in the area of the district.