CLEARFIELD – Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Clearfield station are conducting an investigation into the whereabouts of Gerard (aka Gerry) Joseph Flango Jr., who is from Boggs Township, Clearfield County.
The police said Flango is a 48-year-old white, non-Hispanic man, who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has blue eyes, short brown hair and a mustache. Both of his arms display several tattoos and he could possibly have a goatee.
Flango has been missing from his residence in Boggs Township, Clearfield County, since May 18 and was last seen on surveillance camera footage in the Family Dollar Store in Clearfield on that date at 7:12 p.m.
Flango was last seen wearing bandannas on his head and around his neck, a dark-colored shirt, a dark-colored vest and blue jeans.
The investigation has revealed that he has had no cell phone activity since May 19.
Flango has ties to, and has been known to frequent, Ocean City, Maryland, and various cities and towns in the states of Virginia and Ohio. He is also known to use methamphetamine.
Flango’s disappearance is considered suspicious in nature and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Zachary Moran at PSP-Clearfield. His number is 814-857-3800. Reference incident number: PA2020-784650.