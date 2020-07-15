PUNXSUTAWNEY – Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Captain Wayne C. Kline issued a press release Monday reminding residents of vehicle equipment violations that are becoming “far too prevalent” in the area.
Troop C covers Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson and McKean counties.
“Troopers have begun to take an aggressive approach in order to decrease these violations and ensure the safety of motorists,” Kline said in the release. “I would like to remind drivers that the cost of most equipment violation citations often surpasses $150 and that often multiple violations are discovered increasing costs.”
State police provided the following information regarding the most common vehicle code violations:
- Off-road lighting – Must be mounted on roof or roll bars and must be covered.
- Bumpers – Light trucks and SUVs, part of the bumper must fall between 16-30 inches from the ground; passenger vehicles must be 16-20 inches.
- Aftermarket window tint – Back windows are not to be tinted in cars, trucks and SUVs are exempt for back windows. “If the vehicle manufacturer did not apply the window tint, then it is most likely illegal to have,” the release read.
- Exhaust – Diesel engines intentionally releasing black smoke is prohibited; location change for diesel exhaust is prohibited; exposed exhaust needs to have a heat shield.
- General lighting equipment – Colors and locations must be followed: amber – clearance lights, side markers; red – rear of vehicle, brake lights; white – headlamps, back-up lights, registration plate lights, fog lamps, auxiliary driving lights.
- Oversized tires – Tires cannot extend beyond fenders/body.
- Fender flares – Flares may not exceed 3 inches from body.
- Ornamental lighting – Prohibited while on the roadway except for motorcycles.