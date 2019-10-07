Officers of the District Enforcement Office No. 7, based in Punxsutawney and part of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, report the following activities during the month of September:
- Number of complaints received: 80
- Number of licensed establishments where age compliance checks were conducted: 5
- Number of establishments that sold alcohol to an underage buyer: 4
- Number of violation letters issued for violations of liquor laws: 17
- Number of warning letters issued for violations of liquor laws: 24.
- Number of citations issued for underage consumption, possession, etc.: 4
- Criminal arrests: 1
In Jefferson County, the following establishments were issued citations for sales to minors:
- The Burrow, 108 N. Findley St., Punxsutawney, issued on Sept. 25.
- Ye Olde Stonehouse, 214 Ridge Ave., Punxsutawney, issued on Sept. 25.
- Heplers Beer Barrel Inc., 1538 Main St., Brockway, issued on Sept. 11.
These charges will be brought before an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) who has the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for more serious offenses. In addition, the ALJ can also impose a license suspension or revocation of the license based on the severity of the charge brought. The ALJ can also mandate training for the licensee in an effort to educate them on the requirements of being a licensee.
In Clearfield County, St. Anthony’s Beneficial Society, 104 Hale St., Osceola Mills, was cited on Sept. 20 for employees selling, furnishing and/or permitting the sale of alcoholic beverages to one visibly intoxicated patron.
Officers of District Enforcement Office No. 7, based in Punxsutawney and part of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement are assigned to enforce liquor laws and related provisions at more than 995 establishments licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board in the counties of Armstrong, Butler, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Indiana and Jefferson.