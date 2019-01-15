HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers confiscated $16,982,054 worth of cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl and other prohibited drugs in the fourth quarter of 2018.
From Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, state police seized nearly 224 pounds of cocaine and 26 pounds of heroin. Troopers also confiscated almost 50 pounds of fentanyl. In its purest form, even a small amount of fentanyl can cause a severe and potentially deadly reaction. Illegal opioids seized have a combined street value of $1,498,430.
In 2018, Pennsylvania State Police removed over $66 million in prohibited drugs from the highways and communities of the Commonwealth, including 197 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.
The Pennsylvania State Police remains an integral part of the Opioid Command Center, working to fight the heroin and opioid crisis as part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s disaster declaration.
Fourth quarter drug seizure totals:
- Cocaine: 223.83 pounds, $4,028,940
- Crack cocaine: 2.63 pounds, $118,350
- Heroin: 26.01 pounds, $702,270
- Fentanyl: 49.76 pounds, $796,160
- LSD: 88 doses, $1,760
- Marijuana THC – liquid: 507.03 pints, $3,397,101
- Marijuana THC – solid: 32.19 pounds, $160,950
- Marijuana plants: 733 plants, $120,945
- Processed marijuana: 470 pounds, $1,410,990
- Methamphetamine: 135.78 pounds, $5,421,200
- MDMA – ecstasy: 2.20 pounds, $75,000
- MDMA – pills: 278 pills, $4,170
- Other narcotics: 4.41 pounds, $10,143
- Other narcotics – pills: 28,963 pills, $724,075
