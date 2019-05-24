BROOKVILLE — Pennsylvania State Police seized 300 pounds of marijuana from Guang Li and Sophia Ming Xia Lin of New York during a traffic stop on May 16.
Both Li and Lin face charges of conspiracy with intent to deliver a controlled substance and manufacture of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver ahead of a June 11 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jeremy Hoy initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township of a black Toyota Sienna with New York registration allegedly driven by Li.
Trooper Hoy requested to search the vehicle and was allegedly denied permission by Li. A state police K9 unit was called to the scene and Trooper Brett Kahler arrived to perform an exterior sweep. Trooper Kahler informed Trooper Hoy that the K9 had alerted on the vehicle.
According to the affidavit, a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 300 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana weighing approximately 300 pounds. Both Lin and Li are housed in the Jefferson County Jail.