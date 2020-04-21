DuBOIS — Retiring Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati said Monday that he wants John "Herm" Suplizio to be his successor for state senator in the 25th Senatorial District.
“In my time representing the 25th District, I’ve worked with all of the candidates seeking election," said Scarnati, who has represented the district since 2000. "They’re all decent candidates and I admire anybody who’s putting their foot forward to run for office. I believe we need a leader who shares our values and has a record of effective leadership to hit the ground running in the Senate.”
Scarnati said to him there's a difference in leadership among the candidates and Suplizio is the one clear choice.
"Herm shares our conservative values, cares deeply about our district and has a record of getting things done," said Scarnati. "He’s been effective not just in DuBois, but across the 25th District. I’ve been very impressed by his leadership over the past 20 years and he has my full endorsement.”
Scarnati said it's critical that a state senator has the ability to represent their district, not represent a label or an ideology.
"For 20 years, that's what I did, I represented my district," said Scarnati, noting Suplizio has the strengths as a leader to do the same. "And trust me going forward, whether it's in 2021 or the next five years, there are very, very important challenges ahead for the government — state, federal and local — because of the coronavirus pandemic."
A 1978 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic, Suplizio has spent his entire adult life around public service. Rising from volunteer firefighter to chief of the DuBois Fire Department and having served as executive director of the local United Way since 1993, Suplizio’s impact on DuBois is far-reaching, said Scarnati. Since being elected mayor in 2000 and joining the city full time in 2010, Suplizio has brought job growth and revitalization to downtown DuBois while leveraging millions of dollars in state grants and private dollars for critical projects across the region, he said.
“Sen. Scarnati has been an outstanding leader and conservative champion in the Senate for two decades," said Suplizio. "I am thrilled to have his support and will look to continue to advocate for common sense conservative principles in Harrisburg.”
Suplizio, of DuBois, is also an endorsed candidate of the Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation and Firearm Owners Against Crime. He is seeking the Republican nomination for the 25th Senatorial District, which covers portions of Clearfield County and all of Cameron, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties.
Other Republicans running for the Senate seat are state Rep. Cris Dush of Brookville and Brockway resident Dr. Jim Brown, in addition to Democrat Margie Brown of St. Marys.