REYNOLDSVILLE — Republican State Senate candidate John “Herm” Suplizio is inviting his two rivals to join him in a debate Thursday in Reynoldsville.
Suplizio said he would enjoy another opportunity to share a stage with state Rep. Cris Dush of Brookville and Dr. Jim Brown of Brockway. The three men are vying for the GOP nomination for the 25th District state Senate seat held by retiring Senate President Joe Scarnati of Brockway.
The three have engaged in forums in St. Marys, Eldred and Clinton County. Suplizio said he wants to give voters in Jefferson and Clearfield counties a chance to hear the candidates.
Suplizio is the city manager in DuBois. Dush and Brown are from Brookville and Brockway, respectively, in Jefferson County.
“There’s a lot for us to talk about,” said Suplizio. “Voters want to know more about us with respect to our positions. I believe we owe them an opportunity to hear from us directly.”
Suplizio proposes that the debate be held at the Reynoldsville Fire Hall beginning at 6 p.m. and be moderated by Jefferson County Republican Chairman Chad Horner.
Suplizio urged his opponents to confirm their participation.