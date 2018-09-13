DuBOIS — Just in time for back-to-school, an anti-bullying awareness program was presented by Trooper Bruce A. Morris, community service officer with Pennsylvania State Police Troop C, at Treasure Lake Church.
The presentation was part of a weeklong anti-bullying awareness campaign presented to God’s Little Treasures, pre-school and summer program children.
Morris was invited to interact with the children, making them aware of bullying and what to do if they are bullied.
The event was organized by Ashley Donati, assistant daycare director, and Debra Shannon, a member of TLC.
In addition, short videos were used to demonstrate bullying and actions that can be taken, as well as ramifications for bullying.
The children were encouraged to get a trusted adult involved to resolve the issue.
Also, the effects of being bullied were discussed and the children were encouraged to always be kind. Anti-bullying posters were made and displayed at the church.
