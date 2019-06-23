GREENVILLE — A bed of silt, a layer of mud almost sandy in texture, lines Vicki Jewell’s backyard that had been covered with spring grass only a month ago.
“I can’t even mow my yard,” she said.
Jewell, who has been on her own since her husband died almost a year and a half ago, lives on the lowest point of North Third Street in Greenville. The street itself sits at the bottom of a hill that funnels water from a cemetery and a now-closed school that serves as an office park.
When the borough’s storm water system works as intended, that water is supposed to funnel into a stream that feeds into a 24-inch pipe on Jewell’s property. The pipe was built to carry runoff from the hill below Third Street and, eventually, down to the Shenango River.
On June 5, however, a torrent of water rushed down the hill behind Jewell’s home, carrying rocks, sticks and leaves downhill, which blocked the pipe. And even if the pipe had remained clear, it wouldn’t have been large enough to carry the deluge. Instead, the water rushed over the banks, carrying rocks and mud into Jewell’s yard, and onto the street below.
And it carried things out of Jewell’s yard. Coverage of the June 5 Greenville flood included frequent mentions of a barbecue grill that was seen floating down nearby Loutzenhiser Alley, but none of the reporting at the time could say who owned the grill.
This week, Jewell solved the mystery of the grill.
“That was my grill,” she said.
Right now, though, Jewell’s primary concern is what can be done to prevent future floods in her yard and basement. She said a group of church volunteers is willing to clean her basement, but she doesn’t want them to work only to have more water come in later.
On June 16, just a week ago, heavy rains flooded her yard three times, just two days after she cleaned up after the previous rain disasters. Jewell is looking at the borough to solve the problem of runoff from the hill. And she isn’t satisfied from the answers she’s gotten from borough officials.
She said the flooding has become more common as heavy rainstorms have become more frequent.
“I realize we’ve gotten a lot of water,” she said. “Pennsylvania no longer has a summer. It has a monsoon season.”
In the stretch from June 5 through last Thursday, June 20, Mercer County has been beset by one rain storm after another, flooding homes and roads. Greenville has been among the hardest hit.
Loutzenhiser Alley was destroyed in the June 5 flooding. Borough Manager Jasson Urey said the road will be closed indefinitely.
Urey said the borough is still working to clear culvert pipes and storm drains of sticks and other debris that would restrict water flow and cause future floods. But he said the problem could have been even worse.
In many older western Pennsylvania municipalities, storm drains run into the sanitary sewer systems. That’s not the case in Greenville.
“We were somewhat fortunate in that our wastewater and storm water systems are separate,” Urey said.
Greenville also was fortunate Thursday, when heavy rains along the county’s southern tier overwhelmed storm water systems in Sharon, Hermitage and in the Grove City area, with heavy flooding in Worth Township.
According to the National Weather Service, the Shenango Valley got between 1 and 1.8 inches, depending on the location, Thursday. The Grove City area was hit even harder, with 2.2 to 2.5 inches of rain.
Lee Hendricks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Pittsburgh office, said that the region is on pace for its eighth-wettest year on record.
“If we had no more rain in Pittsburgh from today on, we’d still end up with more rain than we had in 1930 all year,” he said.
At PennDOT District 1 office in Oil City, no one needs rain data to know that the summer of 2019 is one of the wettest in recent history. District 1 spokeswoman Jill Harry said the transportation agency has devoted almost all of its efforts to clean up and repair after storms this month, when it would normally repair and upgrade roads as part of its summer maintenance programs.
Of PennDOT’s 12 maintenance crews in Mercer County, Harry said 10 have been working exclusively on storm cleanup and repair since June 6, the day after the severe June 5 storm.
“The storms have caused us to be in weather mode nearly all month,” she said.
With the rains of historic proportions, handling a massive influx of storm water is often impossible, no matter how up-to-date and well maintained a municipal system might be.
Hermitage city Manager Gary Hinkson said storms like the one that hit Greenville on June 5 or Hermitage and Sharon Thursday fall into that category. In those cases, the storm water lines were given too little to carry too much water.
“With this amount of rain in this amount of time,” Hinkson said. “No storm water system is equipped to handle this much water.”