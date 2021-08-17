Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.28/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 3.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 85.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $2.99/g while the most expensive is $3.59/g, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands $1.01/g higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
CLEARFIELD — $3.27/g at Sapp Bros., Clearfield Shawville Highway
COALPORT — $3.25/g at Rydbom’s/BEST, Main Street
DUBOIS — $3.29/g at Jim’s Atlantic, West DuBois Avenue
PHILIPSBURG — $3.29/g at Sheetz, North Front Street
WOODLAND — $3.29/g at Gio’s, Woodland Bigler Highway
“As the number of COVID cases continues to surge globally, oil prices continue to be under pressure due to some countries instituting travel and movement limitations. This limits oil demand, which has led to the increase in gas prices slowing, and many states seeing slight drops compared to prices a week ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“In addition, the tropics are heating up, which could be a source of upward pressure on gas prices should we see a major hurricane target the Gulf Coast. However, without such a storm, gas prices may see some stability over the coming week or two, before slowly decreasing as the summer driving season wraps up.”