(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry is gearing up to launch a free online job training program Aug. 14 to help Pennsylvanians gain skills to rejoin the workforce or advance their career.
The program will partner with PA CareerLink to provide its enhanced virtual training options to help job seekers succeed.
SkillUp PA will offer online trainings for accounting/finance, clerical, customer service, human resources, information technology, marketing, Microsoft Office, project management and soft skills including communication, time management and professionalism, according to a news release from the department.
“SkillUp PA is another great example of the Wolf Administration’s efforts to help Pennsylvania workers and businesses,” Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development Sheila Ireland said in the news release. “This new virtual job training program is a true win-win for Pennsylvanians who need to enter the workforce or advance their career as well as the businesses who will get a new pipeline of the skilled workers they need to succeed.”
Residents interested in the virtual training should visit pacareerlink.pa.gov for information.