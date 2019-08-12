These are contributed photos of, from left: Ava Jones, 4; Luther Jones Jr., 6; La’Myhia Jones, 8; and Jaydan Augustyniak, 9 months. The three Jones siblings and their half-sibling, Augustyniak, were four of five children who died in a fatal fire at 1248 W. 11th St., in Erie, on Sunday. A fifth child (not pictured) also died in the fire. The photo at left was taken in late July. The photo at right was taken in late May.