DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.