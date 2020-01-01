PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney girl decided she wanted to start a new family Christmas tradition: Taking gifts to local nursing homes.
Allison States told her mom the only thing she wanted for Christmas was to take gifts to nursing homes. This sparked an entire family operation to gather small gifts and find which nursing homes they would be able to get to for Christmas.
“My sister kept telling my mother that I wanted a violin, and I said, ‘The only thing that I really want this Christmas is to go to the nursing homes and give toys out,’” Allison said.
Allison’s mother, Bobbi States was not looking forward to Christmas this year. It has been a rough year for the family, as they have experienced two deaths during the past 12 months: Bobbi’s grandmother and then her father unexpectedly.
States said she had not been looking forward to Christmas this year, and was a lot less prepared for the holidays than she has been in years past. She believes her children have learned that when she is sad, she tries to help other people to feel better.
“When we’re sad and we’re hurting, we strive to give joy to other people because we don’t want them to ever feel the pain that we feel,” States said.
Allison said she decided she wanted to visit the nursing homes for Christmas because her family didn’t really have any holiday traditions. She had talked with her grandmother a little bit, and got the idea from her.
“I wanted a new tradition to go on in our family, because my family doesn’t really have traditions except putting up a Christmas tree,” Allison said. “I really like helping people.”
States said the family used to do something similar when she was growing up, and her mother worked in a nursing home near Pittsburgh. She said Allison had been saying she wanted to do something to help other people, and believes her mother might have mentioned the nursing homes to her.
“My mom was just kind of throwing ideas at her, and she said, ‘You know what, I think I’ll do the nursing homes because I love old people,’” States said.
The family has been looking for places they can buy stuffed animals in bulk as gifts to give the nursing home residents. The family is planning to go Christmas Day to nursing homes around Punxsutawney to deliver the toys.
States said she has already arranged with Am-Pm Personal Care Home that when the residents come out for lunch, the family will be able to come and give the toys to them while they are out. She is still working on setting up a time with other nursing homes as well.
The family is hoping to be able to deliver gifts to multiple nursing homes on Christmas day, and to try to go to different ones in coming years.
They have gotten several large bags of toys so far from a store near Pittsburgh called Red, White, and Blue Thrift Store. The bags have a variety of stuffed animals in them. States said they get them and wash and clean them before wrapping them.
“I bought these big Santa sacks, so I put them all in there,” States said. “I think her having this idea also made me not avoid Christmas as much because now I have something to look forward to.”