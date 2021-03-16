DuBOIS — Station 101 Pub and Kitchen opened on the Bee Line Highway in 2013, priding itself on a fresh and creative menu, unique modern look and family-friendly atmosphere.
Owner Rhonda Burton, who took over in January 2021, said working in a restaurant since 1996 prepared her for what she does now. It was always a vision of hers to own a restaurant/bar business.
There are many things Burton values about the business, she said, including the fast-paced environment and “controlled chaos,” as well as making many new friends, including restaurant regulars and employees.
The former gas station has a unique and welcoming gastro-pub industrial look, keeping its original garage windows and garage door on the ceiling. This, said Burton, is a huge draw for customers, who often leave positive comments on their first impression of the modern venue.
Station 101, located right near Interstate 80 and local hotels, receives its fair share of business travelers and tourists, said Burton. Many will be drawn in once and return throughout certain times of the year.
COVID-19 has slowed down the number of travelers, said Burton. It also definitely provided a unique experience for a first-time restaurant owner, but is an adventure she is glad she embarked on.
“It was scary,” she said. “But, I didn’t want to miss my chance.”
Burton was serving when the first COVID shutdown occurred in March 2020, and the takeout service rotation began. The business received a vast amount of local support.
“We had so many repeat people coming every week and supporting us,” she said.
The same goes for the second COVID shutdown in December, said Burton, when Station 101 was “flooded” with to-go orders and also welcomed business from many new customers.
Burton noted that the summer of 2020 was Station 101’s busiest summer ever, having also provided outdoor seating. The restaurant also put a roof on its outdoor seating area and incorporated heat.
“If there is another shutdown, we are ready,” Burton said.
Station 101 has 24 employees and seven chefs, who get to create any special dish they want on a daily basis.
“Giving the chefs freedom to be creative every day makes a big difference in their attitude,” Burton said. “They take so much pride in it.”
Offering everything from weekend brunch specials to sandwiches, pastas, burgers, seafood, steaks and salads, the business prides itself on unique and fresh food, as well as trying new things. If a special does well and is a customer favorite, it will be considered for the new menu.
There are also 12 different beers on draft at all times, said Burton, with a craft and local beer selection.
The staff has become like a “happy little family,” she said.
“A lot of them are friends with each other,” Burton said. “It’s a happy environment, and you give better service the happier you are.”
It’s also always the goal to give back when possible, she noted. There was recently a fundraiser held for a local family, offering a large basket raffle and welcoming a packed house of community supporters.
Visit Station 101 Pub and Kitchen on Facebook or www.station101pub.com.