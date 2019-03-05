ERIE — A suit seeking damages from the Borough of Johnsonburg and one of its police officers has been stayed for at period of four months, according to information obtained through the federal Public Access to Court Electronic Records service.
The case, Perez v. the Borough of Johnsonburg, stems from an incident which occurred in November 2017 on West Center Street. At that time, Angel Perez, Jr., was shot by officer David Cuneo during the course of a warrant apprehension.
Following the incident, Perez filed suit in June 2018 against Cuneo and the borough, alleging violations of his Fourth and 14th Amendment rights.
In January 2018, the related criminal case was referred to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General by county District Attorney Shawn McMahon. The attorney general’s office has not yet concluded its investigation into the incident.
A joint motion to stay proceedings in the civil suit due to “difficulties with discovery due to unresolved criminal matter” was filed Feb. 18.
According to PACER, Richard Lanzillo, magistrate judge for the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, granted the stay Feb. 19.
Cuneo remains on administrative leave from the Johnsonburg Police Department pending results of the investigation.
