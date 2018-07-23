PUNXSUTAWNEY — Law enforcement and neighbors are forming friendships to promote a safer, drug and crime-free community in Punxsutawney.
The Punxsutawney Borough Police Department will join the 2018 National Night Out initiative on Aug. 7 from 5-9 p.m. in Barclay Square Park.
Punxsutawney’s NNO has been held in the past, but has been revamped the past two years, said Chief Matt Conrad. About 1,000 people took part in 2017.
First responders and law enforcement officers from around Jefferson County will be in attendance, Conrad said. There will also be officers from the Sheriff’s Department and officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and Fish and Boat Commission there.
So far, there will be 35 booths participating, but the event is still growing, Conrad said. Organizers hope to see the event grow.
Organizations, such as those providing drug and alcohol counseling and the 9-1-1 center provide information and resources to the public.
“We build relationships with other organizations, and give kids the chance to interact with officers and EMS,” he said. “They can approach us when they see us and feel comfortable talking to us, and not fear the police.”
There also will be activities like a bounce house and dunk tank for youth.
NNO is a nation-wide initiative of the National Association of Town Watch organization. For 35 years, communities around the country have been promoting police and community partnerships and safer neighborhoods. Thirty-eight million neighbors in 16 thousand communities participate, according to www.natw.org.
The event also shows that law enforcement and the public can come together under positive circumstances, rather than unfortunate scenarios with which the police are often associated.
“It’s a great opportunity for kids to talk with emergency personnel and learn that they are just ordinary, kind, caring people that are here to help you,” said Jan Bosak, Chief Clerk with the PBPD.
NNO not only aims to unite policemen and youth, but it allows law enforcement to connect with area businesses and organizations as well.
Any business or organization that wishes to participate can contact Bosak or Conrad at 814-938-6220.
For more information, visit www.natw.org.
