RIDGWAY — Students in Marcia Raubenstrauch’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art/Agriculture/Math) class at Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School started building a Lego wall about a month ago, thanks to a grant awarded by the Elk County Community Foundation.
Foundation Executive Director Paula Eddy and Board President Tom Jesberger visited Raubenstrauch’s third-grade class working on Lego activities Wednesday morning, shortly after the project was completed.
Through using Legos to build three and one-dimensional additions to the classroom wall, students learn how to work together to solve problems, plan, design, fail and try again — all steps in the engineering design process, Raubenstrauch said.
The grant was to be used for STEAM tools, such as the Lego wall and the Osmo learning game system, which is another way for students to problem solve, she adds.
This year marks the Elk County Community Foundation’s 20th anniversary, investing more than $5 million across issues and projects in Elk County.
Eddy and Jesberger said the Foundation’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Fund, originally headed by the late Arlan Clayton, supports these types of projects within schools and community organizations.
Jesberger, who is an engineer, said he is passionate about growing STEM skills in schools.
At the end of the class, Raubenstrauch asked the third graders for feedback. One student said she learned how to work together with others, while another said they learned to be less competitive. Raubenstrauch told students they could be working together in future careers and using the math skills they learned that day.
Without the grant from the Elk County Community Foundation, the project would not have been possible, Raubenstrauch said, and she and her students are grateful.