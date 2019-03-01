PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney business that started from an idea at a Sunday dinner with family and friends has been serving the community for almost 30 years.
Stello Foods, a contract packaging and private-labeling homestyle food product service, has a fully-automated manufacturing facility on East Mahoning Street, producing several sauces, mustards, dressings, salsas and spaghetti sauces.
Nickki Stello’s college business product has turned into helping thousands of companies achieve their product goals. His favorite family recipe — Rosie’s Sweet Pepper Spread — is now in grocery stores around the country.
“Anyone who has grown up in an Italian family will tell you that food is always one of the main centers of attention,” Stello said. “Our family was no different — canning all summer long and huge family meals were just a few of the food events that happened in our family.”
Stello has more than one option for its customers, including being a “co-packer” or processor, offering private labeling for growers, or contract packaging using a customer’s protected recipe.
What sets them apart is their “niche” of high-quality, fresh-ingredient sauces that “taste like home,” made using simple methods, Stello says.
The business, which started out as a family and friends’ partnership with David Daughenbaugh and Stello’s father, James, quickly outgrew a Punxstuawney home basement and is now a corporation on East Mahoning Street, he said. The production plant on Pine Street will hopefully be combined with the on-site warehouse in the future.
Stello Foods ships to celebrities, like the owner of the Anaheim Ducks hockey team and football legend Jerome Bettis. Products are sent anywhere around the world, as far as Germany and regularly to other states like New Jersey, New York and West Virginia. The funds come back to western Pennsylvania, helping to provide jobs here and support local farms and businesses.
“We try to buy locally as much as we can,” Stello said, adding that many Pennsylvania-sourced products like cans, jars and boxes from places like Brockway, Hanover and St. Marys are used. They work with a lot of family farms, producing homemade applesauce, peppers, hot pepper jams and jellies. Other Punxsutawney businesses, such as Punxsy Pizza, use Stello sauces in their best-selling products.
In turn, this helps local farmers and supports the “farm to table” movement, Stello says, since something that would normally have a two-week shelf life can become a two-year product.
Stello is a full food-service provider to local venues like concession stands, fire halls and churches, with no delivery fee within a 70-mile radius of Punxsutawney, he said.
Stello is good to its employees, putting samples out for them to try and products for them to take home, he said. Karli Chambers of Punxsutawney said she has learned a lot working there, including how many products the company makes. Her favorite thing to do, she says, is make gift baskets for customers.
In the future, he hopes to expand processing capabilities, as well as continuing to develop product ideas, Stello said, adding he is always brainstorming. Some of his newer favorites include the vodka sauce and raspberry chipotle salsa.
Stello Foods purchased Red Bull Inn’s famous Pittsburgh Italian dressing, Stello said, which was a colony sauce at Pittsburgh steakhouses in the ‘60s and ‘70s. The company also started offering dry spices, which can be purchased by the gallon.
“A big ‘thank you’ goes to everyone who supports us,” Stello said.
For more information, visit www.stellofoods.com, the Facebook page or call 814-938-8611.
