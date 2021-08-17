PUNXSUTAWNEY — Stello Foods offers tastings of its products to vendors who carry the brand in their stores, benefitting both the Punxsutawney-based food product business and its vendors in many ways.
Dawnette Squires has worked in the food industry for about 20 years, and has worked for Stello Foods since March. She was in Brookville on Friday hosting a tasting at Katy’s Route 28 Bulk Food, and has been there monthly since April.
“If you’re a customer and you carry our products, they have to be our Stello brand, we will do a sampling,” Squires said. “I really enjoy doing this part.”
She is booked through September with tasting events for the brand, and said many of their vendors use this opportunity. When she doesn’t have tasting events, she works in the production plant.
“Usually, when I go to a place I’ll take one or two products they have, and one or two products they don’t have,” Squires said.
This kind of event helps to introduce new products to the vendor’s customers, and can help move a product that the store wants to make sure sells. Not only does she bring the products to sample, but she also brings cards with creative ideas on how to use the product.
Squires calls it “playing with my food,” but she likes to test out different uses and combinations for the products. She has many unique ideas on cards to share with those who attend the tasting events.
“I really like what I do, I like getting people to try new things. I believe in the product. If I didn’t believe in the product, I wouldn’t be doing this job,” Squires said.
She is enthusiastic about the products she brings to tastings, and makes sure she always has something new for patrons to taste.
Stello Foods products can be found around the area, or in Stello’s store at 551 E. Mahoning St. in Punxsutawney. They are also sold in the surrounding states like Ohio, New York and West Virginia.
One of Squires main points she makes during a tasting is that Stello products don’t taste like anything else in the grocery stores around us, and it always tastes fresh because of the small batches the company makes of everything. She also said the different sauces are entirely different flavors, not just slight changes like what is found in grocery store brands.
The company posts on Facebook when and where their tasting events are going to be. Squires will travel up to two hours in one direction for a tasting.
“We always post where we’re going to be, and usually what we’re carrying there,” Squires said.
She once had people from Virginia attend a tasting she did in Pittsburgh at a farm market.
As a precaution, during the tastings, Squires wears gloves, and is the only person to touch the food before handing the samples to interested customers.