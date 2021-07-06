DuBOIS — Dave Stern, guest of honor at Saturday’s dedication ceremony of the City of DuBois’ Stern Family Field, gave a special greeting to all of the youth who were in attendance.
“This is a true family facility,” said Stern, a major financial supporter of the new field. “I hope this dedication endures in your memories so that decades down the road when you are here with your children and grandchildren you will be able to say I remember the day when this beautiful field was dedicated.”
Stern said that the vision which created the field, as well as the park’s entire baseball and softball complex and Showers Field, was DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio’s.
“As an entrepreneur and businessman for the last 50 years, I have travelled extensively in our region and the eastern United States,” said Stern. “And I will tell you that you will not find a city of comparable size and setting to DuBois that has anywhere near the number and quality of baseball and softball facilities that we have. Herm and our city government quickly understood the incredible economic impact that such facilities could have – and indeed are already having – on our area.”
Stern also acknowledged recently retired state Sen. Joe Scarnati, who was instrumental in helping the city qualify for and receive millions of dollars in state economic development grant money to help build the fields and other infrastructure projects throughout the area.
“Joe and I were neighbors growing up in Brockway, and I know he loves rural Pennsylvania as much as I do,” said Stern.
Stern also recognized Little League Baseball and all the dedicated people who allow the area youth to be involved in one of the best programs in the area.
He thanked Scarnati and Suplizio, along with the city council members, who adopted the vision of a family-focused baseball field.
“There is a reason why it is called the ‘Stern Family Field’ and why the Stern family is honored and humbled to attach our name to it,” said Stern, noting that three generations of Stern family members from four states were in attendance Saturday afternoon.
With the dedication being held during the Fourth of July weekend, Stern talked about the DuBois Area Honor Guard ceremony giving special honor to those who have fought over the years to preserve the liberties in America.
One of those heroes included his father, Army Air Corp Sgt. Jack Stern. Between July and November 1943, Stern said his father flew bombing missions over Germany and occupied France as a machine gunner on a B24 Liberator bomber. When these missions started in 1942, a US bomber flew on average only 12 missions before it was shot down. Because of the physical and mental strain on the crew, a tour of duty was supposed to be just 25 missions. But because they couldn’t get replacement air crews fast enough, a complete tour was increased to 30 missions . . . and then to 35.
“Imagine being told, ‘Do just five more missions’ once . . . and then again . . . knowing that each time your plane took off the odds were more and more stacked against you,” said Stern. “Well, my father beat the odds and completed his tour . . . . for which, by the way, all of those who were just standing amongst you are extremely grateful. After WWII, he got involved in the dry cleaning business, came back to Brockway and married our mother, Elizabeth Foradori Stern. He had demonstrated his courage, commitment and stamina under fire, and she proved every bit his equal as they raised a family and grew a local business together. They are the reason this is called the Stern FAMILY Field.”
Stern also noted that there is a Cy Young award-winning-pitcher and a two-time World Series champion that has a DuBois connection. His name was Sparky Lyle; he lived and went to high school in Reynoldsville and played American Legion baseball on the DuBois legion team. He played 16 seasons in the majors. At one time, he held the American League record for number of saves. And he won World Series rings in 1977 and 1978 with the New York Yankees.
“I am convinced that with the first-class ball facilities we have, we will have more Olympic baseball and softball stars and major leaguers coming from DuBois in the future,” said Stern.
Stern said he also hopes that just as this beautiful ballfield will help in building competitive skills, it will also build character.
“As it provides drama and excitement in competition, may it also be the scene of fair play, compassion and graciousness in winning . . . and losing,” he said. “As it provides economic development for our community, may we also understand and support its bigger, more important mission of developing family togetherness and love.”
Stern said his parents taught him and his two brothers and sister to be tolerant and loving of others.
“They (parents) taught us to work hard and to share the fruits of success,” said Stern. “They gave us a strong moral compass; to be good and kind and to try to do the right thing. They were great parents and role models, and I am proud to represent the Stern family today in putting their name . . . and our name . . . on this beautiful facility. Please join me and my family in the naming of this field as the Stern Family Field and its dedication to the joy of achievement in sport; to the development of human character; and to the uplifting of family.”