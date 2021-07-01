DuBOIS — An official dedication of the Stern Family Field — including entertainment, children’s activities, a Junior Little League All-Star game, free food and giveaways — will be held Saturday at the field located in the DuBois City Park.
Festivities are set to begin at 1 p.m. with the Vagabonds band of DuBois playing until 2:30 p.m., as well as face painting and Mr. Kazam making balloon characters and animals from 1-3 p.m. The ceremony, including words from major contributor Dave Stern, is scheduled to begin at 3:40 p.m. followed by the Junior Little League All-Star game between DuBois and Brookville at 4 p.m.
The event was originally planned for 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was postponed, said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“We’re pleased to announce that we’re going to finally be having the dedication for Stern Family Field,” said Suplizio. “I cannot thank Dave Stern enough for seeing the potential in this field and saw it in his heart to give back to his community. The entrepreneur that he has become is just amazing, but what is even more amazing is for someone like him to give back to not only his community, but the entire area because this field is used by many people in the entire area. I cannot say enough about him stepping up to the plate and giving financially to see this project through.”
Stern, who is president, CEO and owner of Paris Companies, said the reason he wanted to be a part of the new state-of-the-art facility, which was built by the City of DuBois, is because he believes in youth sports.
“I believe in family values and how youth sports and baseball can bring those together,” said Stern. He noted that three generations of Stern family members from four states will be in attendance at Saturday’s dedication ceremony.
Some of the special features about the Stern Family Field, according to Suplizio, include that it’s all AstroTurf (both the field and the bullpens), there are enough bleachers to hold at least 1,000 spectators, two dugouts which both have restrooms inside, a press box where radio announcers can come in and it can either be heated or air-conditioned, a place that is also set up for running the scoreboard and announcing the games and an area where people can sit under and watch the game right from behind the home plate.
“That seating behind home place is really second to none, it brings you up close to the field and to the game,” said Suplizio. “If you haven’t been there, this is all set up and tied into Heindl Field, also known as the Challenger Field, where there is an elevator that takes individuals up onto a platform, where they are able to watch both games and there is a concession stand in that area that’s shared by both fields because of the proximity.”
The Stern Family Field is also set up with a NEVCO scoreboard, which could also be used to show films, if necessary, said Suplizio.
The entire complex also includes three covered batting cages that can be used in the evenings or during inclement weather, Suplizio said.
“We receive a lot of compliments regarding our fields and a tremendous amount of calls from out of town — people, cities, towns, townships — that just love the fields we do have,” said Suplizio. “And we’re fortunate to have them.”
Stern said he is very impressed with the end result of the Stern Family Field.
“I’ve been to the field several times, but I was never out on the field until today (Tuesday), and when you’re out there, you just feel like a rock star,” said Stern, noting that the entire field complex, including Heindl Field and Showers Field across town, is “a wonderful thing for the community. They are going to help the youth, they are going to help those with disabilities, they are going to get people interested. I think it’s going to bring more to the area than just Little League baseball.”
Stern said the response he has heard about the field, especially from parents whose children play baseball, has been all positive.
“It’s dedicated to my mom and dad (Elizabeth and Jack Stern) and the values that they taught us,” said Stern. “And it makes you feel good about that.”