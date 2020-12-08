ST. MARYS — For the second year, stockings full of goodies will be hung on each kennel at the Elk County Humane Society, thanks to a fundraiser dedicated to helping shelter animals at Christmas.
Pam Gerarge of St. Marys, who is a member of the ECHS, said the “ECHS Stocking Drive” was started last year by herself and others involved with the shelter. The goal is to have a stocking hanging on each kennel, collecting enough for 24 dogs and 48 cats.
Many people who donated last year, and more, are stepping up to contribute, Gerarge noted. The collection began a week or so ago, and will wrap up Dec. 19. The stockings are delivered the week of Christmas, and those who donated are invited to attend.
Gerarge said she supports Club Pet Adoption, located near the Ohio border, which does this fundraiser each year.
“I have seen other shelters do it, too,” she said. “I thought it would be a great idea to do it for the ECHS.”
Last year, the fundraiser surpassed its goal, collecting enough to put a stocking on every kennel, as well as donate some to Ridgway Animal Haven and the Cameron County SPCA, Gerarge said. There was also enough stockings left to give to some adoptees after Christmas. She expects to greatly surpass the goal this year, too.
Word about the fundraiser spreads well throughout Facebook and social media, Gerarge said, receiving donations from places like Erie and Pittsburgh, or St. Marys natives who have moved away but want to contribute to a cause back home.
The items stuffed into the stockings come from the ECHS’ wish list, including things like canned food and treats for cats and dogs. This year, the fundraiser has expanded to ask people to sponsor one month of flea medication, $13, for the animals as well.
2020 has been a hard year for everyone, Gerarge said, including the ECHS, which wasn’t able to host its regular fundraisers.
“They have taken in more cats than ever,” she said. “They really try to do their best.”
Gerarge is also thinking of the dedicated workers at the ECHS, aiming to put together a holiday surprise for them.
Donation bins for the stockings are located in front and out back of Gerarge’s house, located at 128 Hemlock Road in St. Marys. She is also available via Facebook or by email — pamelagerarge@gmail.com.