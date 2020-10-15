PENFIELD — Ken Stonehouse recently began a plumbing business.
Established in 2020, K Stonehouse Plumbing, LLC is located in Penfield, currently serving the Tri-County area (Clearfield County and portions Jefferson and Elk).
Stonehouse has 15 years experience and received his plumbing education in Allegheny County. He is an operator qualified service line installer, certified backflow protection assembly tester and has a gas mechanical joining license, and trench shoring certification through the state of Pennsylvania.
Services include faucet repair/replacement, toilet repair/replacement, water heaters, DWV repair (drain, waste and vent), sump and grinder pumps.