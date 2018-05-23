GRAMPIAN — An upcoming storytelling and historical event at Bilger’s Rocks will give locals and tourists the chance to learn about the rocks and the many stories they tell.
“Stories in Stone” is set for Sunday, June 3 from noon-4 p.m. at Bilger’s Rocks, located at 1928 Bilger’s Rocks Road in Grampian.
Events Coordinator Dennis Biancuzzo said Pennsylvania geoligists and mineralogists from Penn State University will tell these stories, as well as Bilger’s Rocks President and Historian Terry O’Connor.
“We have never held a formal event about the history of the rocks or how to read them,” he said. “We give walking tours and tell these stories on a regular basis, but this gives community members, groups and organizations the chance to come out and learn.”
For more than 10,000 years, people have came to the Grampian area to visit the geological wonders. Today, tourists can see anything from rock carvings of animals to outcroppings used by the Paleo-Indians, or ancient temples and caves. Each rock and slope and cave holds a piece of history, said a spokesman.
“As geologists attempt to study and understand the many landforms found on earth, it’s helpful for them to look at specific characteristics of these landforms, and by recording those characteristics, they can be compared with other landforms,” Biancuzzo said.
The Carboniferous Period which took place millions of years ago is the reason for the creation of the sandstone you can see at Bilger’s today, he said.
The rocks at Bilger’s are the Homewood Formation of the Pottsville Group — the sandstone of the Pennsylvanian age, Biancuzzo said.
“These rocks were once covered by softer rocks — (for example) limestone and shale — that have been eroded away,” he said. “The steady continental movement combined with relentless erosion and weathering over hundreds of millions of years has left the continually evolving ‘Rock City’ that we observe today.”
The remaining sandstone bed measures more than 50 feet thick and is spread throughout hundreds of yards, Biancuzzo said.
“The Homewood Sandstone has an age range of approximately 316-320 million years old,” he said. “Gravity and erosion work together to slowly level the landscape by breaking the rock into smaller pieces and transporting it away.”
This day can be an educational experience for young people and families, who will be able to learn more about the history of the area, organizers said. Bilger’s holds other summer events that include similar opportunities to educate and have fun, including Father’s Day in the Park on June 17 and Nature Day on June 30.
With more than 260 acres of woodlands to explore, Nature Day is directed toward children and families and nature enthusiasts, offering a scavenger hunt and picnic lunch and a map to explore the area.
To register for events or learn more, call 814-553-5744 or email infobilgersrocks@gmail.com. Visit www.bilgersrocks.net or the Facebook page as well.
