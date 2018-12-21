Throughout the holiday season, Santa Claus, in his white beard and wearing his big red suit, can be found at the DuBois Mall, listening to the wishes of children.
“If Santa could bring you something special, what would you like?” he asks the boys and girls who hop onto his lap and stare at his rosy cheeks and long white beard.
“I always ask them if they’re being good,” he said. “I say, ‘Do you brush your teeth, help around the house and clean your room?’” adding that he makes sure they clean inside the closet and underneath the bed, too.
This is his 16th year visiting the mall on Shaffer Road, Santa said, and he has watched times change over the years with the items on children’s wish lists.
These days, children are asking for iPods, cell phones and “hoverboards,” or a self-balancing scooter, he says.
Santa has traveled to other places, too, including Afghanistan to visit United States troops. Everybody can use a little Santa visit, he says.
Some children, though, ask for the simple things, like to see their daddy, have their own room or for their mommy to get some pots and pans to cook with for Christmas, he says. Some girls ask for a nice dress or a doll, or a boy a popular toy.
Mr. Claus hears lots of stories throughout the season, many of which bring him to tears.
About a week ago, a family came in to see him, and the oldest boy was in a wheelchair, Santa said. His younger brother asked, “Can you make my brother better, so he can play with me?”
“His concern wasn’t for his toys, or anything else but his brother,” Santa said.
He recalls a woman who brought in her 10-year-old daughter, who has a disease that keeps her from being in sunlight, he said, but made sure to come and see him.
“She had talked all day long about how she wanted to see Santa Claus,” he said. “They walked off, and my heart just melted, so to speak.”
He grabbed a stuffed seal off of the rack next to him, Santa said, and hurried after the family to give the girl a gift.
“She smiled — she hugged it, kissed it and squeezed it,” he said. “You would think I gave her a million dollars.”
About 45 minutes later, the family returned to Santa’s station and showed him the ornament they had purchased for the girl, which reads “All miracles are possible.”
Besides drinking his rich, hot cocoa, Santa says he gets “a warm feeling” from seeing so many happy and excited children at Christmastime.
“I represent something they talk about all day long before they come,” he said. “It’s the expression and the joy on their face when they come up to me.”
