SYKESVILLE — Sykesville Borough Council elaborated on its stormwater relocation project at Monday night’s Council meeting, as well as discussing Christmas lights and the closing of a street.
Symmco Project
The Symmco Project, involving Sykesville stormwater relocation, was discussed at length. President Mack Zimmerman informed council members they have started working on the water line. However, issues have arisen, such as inconsistencies concerning grant money, according to Dave Henning of PennVest.
Henning informed Zimmerman that he will need the Borough’s 2017 audit, prior to any money being released, according to the meeting minutes. Henning said the Borough could receive a 100 percent grant and no loan for the Symmco project.
In addition, Zimmerman informed the council that another permit for the storm sewer has been submitted, and is awaiting approval by the Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Solicitor CJ Zwick hopes to have agreements with Symmco finished by next week.
Issues about keeping the Symmco site clean were also addressed. Mayor Gail Cunninham said she talked with the Symmco contractor, informing him he will be cited if problems are not resolved.
Roosevelt Street
Crewman Sam Armagost was in attendance and voiced his concerns about Roosevelt Street in Sykesville. The road is in bad shape, he said, and could cause an accident or car getting stuck in the winter. A motion was made to temporarily close the street.
Armagost also stated that all Stahl Park’s Christmas lights and the tree should be up by Tuesday.
Resignation
Councilman Don Zimmerman made a motion to accept committee member Kyle Pisarcik’s resignation letter, which was tabled at the last meeting. The council will advertise for a candidate to fill the position and will review applications.
