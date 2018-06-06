GRAMPIAN — Thursday’s heavy rainfall exaggerated what a resident believes is an existing issue with storm water drainage in Grampian.
At Monday’s meeting, a resident provided Grampian Borough Council with a written description in the form of a letter, a diagram and photographs of damage done to her property at the intersection of Ninth and Main streets during last week’s storm.
Resident Linda Miller told council a stream flows off the hill behind her home and in past years, was directed into a ditch and then a pipe. She told council it appeared to her the pipe is plugged because the water did not flow into the pipe, but rushed out onto the road.
Street Commissioner Lew Weber reported to Miller the pipes were flushed about a year ago and “everything was working fine.”
Miller told him the borough now has problems.
“Nothing goes in the pipe now. The water goes down the street and washed out the gravel that was put in to fill the holes,” Miller said.
She said water flowed onto her property, flooding her basement and garage after she spent more than $15,000 making repairs to address the water problem.
Weber told her he had worked to clean grates Saturday, adding, “The way it rained, it was almost impossible to do anything with it.” He also reported ditches throughout the borough have not yet been cleaned and repaired.
Miller said she fell while walking on the street and a neighbor who has a physical handicap is concerned about falling there.
“I’m really hoping something can be done. I wanted to make sure council is aware of this problem,” Miller said.
Weber said he believes the situation will be alleviated once the ditches are all cleaned.
