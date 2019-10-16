A fast-moving storm from western Canada is forecast to strengthen rapidly and is poised to bring a dose of drenching rain, strong winds and even some high-elevation snow to the northeastern United States from Wednesday to Thursday.
The storm may neither strengthen quickly enough to be classified as a bomb cyclone, nor may there be enough northeasterly winds over a broad enough area for it to be considered a true nor’easter. The barometric pressure has to fall 24 millibars or 0.71 inches in 24 hours for the bomb cyclone criteria to be met. Winds on the front side of the storm may be from the east or southeast instead of from the northeast.
However, the storm will pack a heavy punch.
The storm’s swift forward speed will generally limit drenching rainfall to part of the daylight hours on Wednesday in the central Appalachians and eastern Great Lakes region. In these areas, between 0.25 and 0.75 of an inch of rain is likely.
“However, farther to the east, more moisture may be available, and the storm may have time to strengthen enough to slow down and produce significantly heavier rainfall,” Brett Rossio, AccuWeather meteorologist, said.
Rain in parts of the lower mid-Atlantic coast and northern New England is likely to average 1-2 inches. A general 2-3 inches of rain is anticipated from northern New Jersey and eastern New York state to southern and central New England, where an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 4 inches is most likely to be achieved.
The weather for the scheduled ALCS game in New York City during Wednesday evening is likely to be stormy with drenching rain and gusty wind.
While the weather for Tuesday evening’s NLCS game in Washington, D.C., should be fine, if the series goes to game 5 scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast.
From the standpoint of abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions, the rainfall will be welcomed.
However, enough rain can fall at the local level in some urban areas to cause minor street and poor-drainage area flooding, which can slow travel.
Where leaves are falling or have recently fallen in wooded areas, the wet pavement can make for especially slick conditions on secondary roads. In some cases, fallen leaves can block storm drains.
“We believe wind will be significant in some locations from the storm,” Rossio said.