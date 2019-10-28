RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission welcomed a full room to its Ridgmont Drive building Wednesday, including county commissioners and regional representatives, to discuss the past, present and future of the organization.
Elk County Commissioner and NCPRPDC Board Chairman Matt Quesenberry gave an opening presentation on the history of the organization, as well as the future, going back to 1968 when it was formed, aiming to make improvements and reach out to communities in six counties.
The challenge of losing the Workforce Development partnership in 2017 forced the board to reassess and reset, Quesenberry said, while still moving toward its goal of serving as a entity for local businesses and communities working to improve the region.
In order to guide everyone involved in the new outreach efforts and funding sources, a Strategy Solutions plan was put into place, presented by Debra Thomspon, Jay Breneman and Hoope Roche, in order to ensure board members have a “shared understanding of strategic issues and challenges facing the organization,” as well as engage them in a strategic profile and planning process, according to the agenda.
Interim Executive Director Jim Chorney spoke on the “state” of the agency, mentioning the 15-year-lease with Keystone Rural Health Consortia, increased public engagement and outreach and a strategic plan for the community that is under way.
Recent successes Chorney mentioned included six $300,000 Broadband pilot projects, in conjunction with the North West Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, which will provide internet service in hard-to-reach places. With the hope of more funding, speed testing will also be conducted, so there is no gap in service.
Another new project mentioned in the 2019 annual report was the “Rivers Landing” plan — a two-story commercial, multi-occupancy building on the riverfront in Clearfield Borough, which would be available for office and business use. The application was submitted in June 2019.
Roche, a retired manufacturer and U.S. Military veteran, discussed feedback he received about the county commissioners’ decisions and the way their meetings are conducted. He also addressed the importance of the public understanding North Central’s purpose and mission.
“The good news is, everyone I know knows what North Central does, and appreciates and respects it,” he adds.
Roche and Breneman both addressed the need for getting college graduates to stay in the area and qualify, as well as be properly trained, for area jobs.
Thompson said it is very important to communicate funding opportunities and services to assist the local community. Her slideshow outlined contacts for programs and current projects and initiatives, as well as a survey on board and employee performance.
The next NCPRPDC meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 20.