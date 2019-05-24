ST. MARYS — An Elk County business with strong family and community ties has made an exciting announcement about a recent expansion.
Construction for Straub Brewery’s “Visitor Center and Tap Room” facility is near competition and anticipated to open in late June.
Vice President of Sales and Marketing representative Cathy Lenze said the new facility is located at 444 Brusselles Street in St. Marys, not just any ordinary location.
“Another interesting tie into Straub Brewery’s history is this location,” she said. “There stands a 100-plus-year-old brick house, which was originally built by two of the Straub brothers, Anthony and Joseph.”
Joseph was Straub Brewery’s Chief Executive Officer’s great-grandfather, Lenze adds.
“The brothers each built brick houses side-by-side of each other, and installed a shared double-sided garage,” she said.
When people come into the center’s new driveway, they will see the house has been extended into the garage, and therefore transformed into the Visitor Center and Tap Room. A beer garden also has been added for outside seating and events.
As usual, Straub Brewery is keeping things locally-based with this project, using area contractors like Daghir Construction, Vollmer Exavating and KTH Architects, Lenze said in a news release.
“Several local foods are sourced right here in our own backyards,” she said.
“Our community and the brewery have supported each other for nearly 150 years, and as a continuation to this tradition, the brewery has outsourced all aspects of this new project,” Lenze said in a news release.
Even the wood used for the building of the Visitor Center was harvested by Straub’s Bear Run trees, Lenze adds.
“We are proud to say that our Visitor Center and Tap Room is built by our customers,” she said.
Several visitors such as Pennsylvania Sen. Joe Scarnati, Congressman Glenn Thompson and St. Marys and other city officials, have stopped to see the progress of the new facility, according to a news release.
Additional details on food service, hours and other final touches will be released at a later date.