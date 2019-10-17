ST. MARYS — Many tourists and residents visiting Straub Brewery’s new Visitor Center and Tap Room on Brusselles Street will take advantage of the historical tours of the eternal tap and family-owned facility just up the hill.
Straub Brewery of St. Marys is celebrating 145 years in the Elk County community this year.
The educational tours start with a free beer from the “eternal tap,” at the Sorg Street facility.
Straub Brewery Hospitality Manager Roseann Crissman, one of the brewery’s tour guides, begins with history on Founder Peter Straub, who worked as a craftsman in making and repairing wooden barrels and casks as a teenager.
Straub traveled throughout Switzerland, Germany and France, perfecting his brewing skills and coming to America when he was 19, settling in St. Marys in 1872. He was hired as head manager and brewer by Francis Sorg, and married Sorg’s oldest daughter, Sabina. In 1878 Straub bought out his father-in-law’s shares and took full ownership of the brewery, renaming it Benzinger Spring Brewery.
After Straub’s death in 1913, his sons took over the brewery, renaming it Peter Straub Sons Brewery. They purchased half of St. Marys Beverage Company in 1920, calling it St. Marys Brewery, according to www.straubbeer.com.
Red stripes are still used around Straub Brewery barrels as a tribute to Straub, Crissman tells tourists.
Jill Pfeufer, Hannah Lampman and Michelle Murray are all also tour leaders.
Straub Brewery is designated as an American Legacy Brewery, since it celebrates more than 145 years of independence and brewing, producing American lagers for more than five generations and remaining a family-owned business for more than 100 years, according to its website.
Straub lagers use no preservatives, sugar or salt, Crissman says. Craft beer has a 180-day shelf life, and lager bottles, 120 days. The brewery produces 40,000 barrels per year.
One of Straub Brewery’s highly-popular features is its returnable bottles, Crissman says. Owens Illinois and Straub created 16-ounce returnable bottles, launching lager, light and amber returnables.
Crissman tells the legend of the “greenies and the brownies,” going back to when Straub was started, and lager was in only in brown bottles, and is now also in green. In the early ‘80s, locals loved the green bottle.
The green bottles have to be stored properly, since light penetrates them much more quickly and alters the taste, Crissman says.
“Many people debate that both are lager,” she says.
She also showed tourists the canning and packaging process, as well as a chilled room with different-size kegs.
Brewery tourists can wrap up their adventure with another beer or meal at the Tap Room, or explore the brewery’s small gift shop.
For more information, visit www.straubbeer.com.