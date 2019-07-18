ST. MARYS — Straub Brewery’s new Visitor Center and Tap Room on Brusselles Street will host a grand opening celebration open to the community Friday.
The facility technically opened June 19 for its “soft opening,” said Vice President of Sales and Marketing representative Cathy Lenze. Since then, staff have been promomting through word of mouth and social media exposure.
“(We have been) getting things together well enough to provide that exceptional customer experience,” Lenze said.
Construction for the St. Marys family-owned facility was completed in mid-June.
The business’ location is full of history, Lenze notes. The 100-plus-year-old brick house was originally built by two Straub brothers, Anthony and Joseph. Joseph was Straub Brewery’s Chief Executive Officer’s great-grandfather.
When customers enter the center’s driveway, they will see the house has been extended into the garage, and therefore transformed into the Visitor Center and Tap Room, she said. A beer garden also has been added for outside seating and events.
Straub Brewery kept things locally-based with this project, using area contractors and architects, Lenze said, and wood harvested from Straub’s Bear Run trees. Much of the food served there also comes from local sources.
The tap room will open at 11 a.m. Friday, followed by musical entertainment by DJ “Spinning Wax” from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Accordion players Greg Snelick and Bubba Brennan will play from 3-5 p.m., and Matt Silvis singing from 5:30-7 p.m.
The Straub-sponsored band “Company Townes” will be the night’s finale from 7:30-10 p.m.
The grand opening will feature smoked food items cooked in the Straub kitchen.
“Our community and the brewery have supported each other for nearly 150 years, and as a continuation to this tradition, the brewery has outsourced all aspects of this new project,” Lenze said in a news release. “We are proud to say that our Visitor Center and Tap Room is built by our customers.”
The tap room’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sunday noon-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.straubbeer.com.